Kujira (KUJI) Reaches One Day Volume of $424,119.24

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $424,119.24 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.72224202 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,514.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

