KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 218,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 810,107 shares.The stock last traded at $13.94 and had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KT

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of KT by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of KT by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

