Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00199615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00072458 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002248 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

