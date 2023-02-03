KLK Capital Management LLC Takes $660,000 Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Best Buy by 242.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 128.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.04. 327,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,332. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

