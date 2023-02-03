KLK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Linde by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.67. The stock had a trading volume of 602,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,474. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

