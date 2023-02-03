KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 149,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 5.7% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18,295.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,486,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.13. 5,257,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,157,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

