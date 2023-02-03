KLK Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 74,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 7,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 17,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FXI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,411,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,897,652. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.22.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

