KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $8.20 Million in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. OP Bancorp makes up about 10.6% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KLK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.86% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in OP Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OP Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

OP Bancorp Price Performance

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

OPBK traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,506. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,926,787.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Choi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,223,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,926,787.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ock Hee Kim acquired 3,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,332.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 593,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,473.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,137 shares of company stock valued at $234,247. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OP Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.