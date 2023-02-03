KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $627,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.51. 4,165,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,593,852. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $129.42. The stock has a market cap of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

