KLK Capital Management LLC Invests $1.32 Million in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,048 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 1.7% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,580 shares of company stock worth $42,294,778. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. 716,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,434,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a PE ratio of -323.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.