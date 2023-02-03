KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,886 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,132,662. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200 day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

