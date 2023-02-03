KLK Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,923 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.1% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,179.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 352,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 342,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $76.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,906. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.