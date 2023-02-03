KLK Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF makes up about 1.3% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 617,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,099,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the period. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $16,007,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 399,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 250,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the second quarter worth $8,330,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:PEJ traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,949. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $50.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44.

About Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.