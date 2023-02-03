KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Plans $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

KLA has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. KLA has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KLA to earn $19.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $414.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $395.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.89. KLA has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 24.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

