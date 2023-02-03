Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.48) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.74) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €39.99 ($43.47) on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($88.93). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.16.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

