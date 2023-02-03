Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.41.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

