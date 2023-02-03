Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.72) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Kingfisher Trading Up 3.8 %

KGFHY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: UK & Ireland, France, Poland, and Other. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

