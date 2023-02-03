Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $240.64

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.64 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 280.80 ($3.47). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 278.10 ($3.43), with a volume of 4,344,531 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 275 ($3.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274 ($3.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.58 billion and a PE ratio of 910.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 249.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 240.99.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

