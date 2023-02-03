Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %
Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,029. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
