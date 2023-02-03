Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.4 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,029. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average is $129.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.