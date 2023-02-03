KeyCorp Increases ATI (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $45.00

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 352.94 and a beta of 1.24. ATI has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ATI by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in ATI by 186.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after buying an additional 602,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ATI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after buying an additional 527,117 shares during the period.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.