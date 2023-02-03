Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

Kemper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years. Kemper has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kemper has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Kemper

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kemper by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 9,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Stories

