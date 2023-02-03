Keep Network Market Capitalization Hits $200.71 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $200.71 million and $4.86 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000999 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002845 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.23 or 0.00424456 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,768.54 or 0.28951160 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.12 or 0.00466741 BTC.
Keep Network Token Profile
Keep Network’s launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.