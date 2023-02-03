KBC Group NV Trims Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,776 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Vipshop worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 163.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 681.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 101,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 88,215 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 19.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,700,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,480 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vipshop by 0.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 707,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

