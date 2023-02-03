KBC Group NV Sells 2,097 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 3.5 %

LBRDK opened at $96.47 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 150.48% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

