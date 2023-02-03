KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195,330 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 491.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 684.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 307,767 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 346,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.5 %

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

