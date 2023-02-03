KBC Group NV Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,641,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.11 and its 200 day moving average is $98.93.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.