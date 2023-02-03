KBC Group NV Has $7.19 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 349.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,924 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,368,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,708,000 after purchasing an additional 144,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,328,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,478,000 after purchasing an additional 122,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

