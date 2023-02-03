KBC Group NV Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1,144.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after buying an additional 93,283 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,336,000 after buying an additional 860,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,285,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,594,000 after purchasing an additional 67,323 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.63.

LPL Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $224.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

In other news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,104.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.