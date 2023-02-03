KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,597 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 241,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Artesian Resources stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $44.08 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $577.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.35%.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,067.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,293 shares of company stock valued at $508,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

