Kava (KAVA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.13 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00004447 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $418.88 million and approximately $51.13 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00091600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00064326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00024899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,652,621 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

