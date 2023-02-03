Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.

KAMN opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.87 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaman will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

