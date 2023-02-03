Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaman in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.33.
Kaman Stock Up 3.9 %
KAMN opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $737.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.00. Kaman has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80.
Kaman Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kaman
Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kaman (KAMN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.