JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.93 Million

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. JUST has a market capitalization of $250.08 million and approximately $44.93 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002821 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00424364 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.68 or 0.28944885 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00467213 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
JUST Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
