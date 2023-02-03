JUST (JST) 1-Day Volume Hits $44.93 Million

JUST (JST) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. JUST has a market capitalization of $250.08 million and approximately $44.93 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.41 or 0.00424364 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.68 or 0.28944885 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00467213 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST launched on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JUST is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

