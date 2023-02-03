JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $476.00

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 476 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 476 ($5.88), with a volume of 450410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469 ($5.79).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 435.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 433.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 510.87.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

In related news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,631.58). In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Jane Lewis bought 2,441 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £10,227.79 ($12,631.58). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 3,927 shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 430 ($5.31) per share, for a total transaction of £16,886.10 ($20,854.76).

About JPMorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

