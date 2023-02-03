JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Autohome Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:ATHM opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. Autohome has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.41 million. Autohome had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Autohome by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,019,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,593,000 after acquiring an additional 151,287 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after acquiring an additional 574,774 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,775,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

