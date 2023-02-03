JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LYSCF stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

