JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of LYSCF stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.
About Lynas Rare Earths
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.