JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 380

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($4.82) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RDWWF. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.68) to GBX 499 ($6.16) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup downgraded Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $586.33.

Redrow Price Performance

RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Redrow has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

