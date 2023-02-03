JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $150.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $159.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $170.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after purchasing an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after acquiring an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 327,400 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

