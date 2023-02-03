Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.00 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and $36,846.62 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joystick

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11732234 USD and is down -2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $26,146.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

