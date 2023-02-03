Joth Ricci Sells 160,000 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,826. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -266.20 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth about $52,319,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $10,332,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $8,973,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 72.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares in the last quarter.

BROS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

