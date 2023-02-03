Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.2 %

JCI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,582. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $63,435,000. TPG GP A LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 525,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 492,806 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 485,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,023,000 after purchasing an additional 404,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

