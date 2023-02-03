Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

JCI traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $65.72. 4,821,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $401,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

