Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.26. 1,515,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,088. The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.50. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 53,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

