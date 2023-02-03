John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:HPS opened at $15.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
