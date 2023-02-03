John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HPS opened at $15.97 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.