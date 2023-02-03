John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HPI opened at $18.11 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 44.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

