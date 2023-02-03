Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €24.10 ($26.20) to €24.80 ($26.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, November 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.03.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Down 0.6 %

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.23.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.