Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

CTSH opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

