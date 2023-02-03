Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Establishment Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.65). The consensus estimate for Establishment Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($2.60) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Establishment Labs’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

ESTA opened at $71.03 on Friday. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.65.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It generates income from customers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Motiva Ergonomix, and Motiva Ergonomix2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.