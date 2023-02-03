Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €260.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($282.61) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($265.22) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €215.00 ($233.70) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €227.00 ($246.74) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($242.39) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €233.10 ($253.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion and a PE ratio of 51.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €211.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €189.15. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($162.17) and a 12 month high of €221.10 ($240.33).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

