Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 63,126 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,414,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,722.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00.

loanDepot Trading Up 8.9 %

NYSE LDI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,143,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,148. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of loanDepot

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

