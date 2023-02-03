Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 63,126 Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $162,233.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,414,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,344,722.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $107,447.48.

On Monday, November 14th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 250,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $377,500.00.

NYSE LDI traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. 1,143,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,148. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 24.85% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

