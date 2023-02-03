JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Raised to GBX 210 at Royal Bank of Canada

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 185 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.59) in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

JDSPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0013 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

